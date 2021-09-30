Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter S. Woltosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.05 million, a PE ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

