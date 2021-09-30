SingularityNET Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $326.26 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00117597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00171005 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

