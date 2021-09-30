Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.