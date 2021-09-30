Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

SIOX opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $153.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.