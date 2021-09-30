SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.70. 2,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,517,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.