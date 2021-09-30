SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,285,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $89,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,318,000 after buying an additional 353,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SLM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,742,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.42 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

