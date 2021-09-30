SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.22

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 8899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

