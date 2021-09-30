Smart Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 147,169 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 7.2% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned 0.57% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 221,753 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

