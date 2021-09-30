Smart Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 0.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.28. 370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $102.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.