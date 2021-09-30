SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

