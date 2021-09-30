SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

SNCAF stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

