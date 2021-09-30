Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 4,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $40.41.
About Société BIC
