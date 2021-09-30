Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 4,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

