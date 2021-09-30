Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post $222.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.81 million to $224.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 55.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 209,199 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 764,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,811. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

