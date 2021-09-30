SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Up 3.5%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 3,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $806.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 491,643 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

