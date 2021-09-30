SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 287,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,286 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $47.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

