SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.20

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.