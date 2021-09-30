SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 404,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,096,003 shares.The stock last traded at $90.70 and had previously closed at $94.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after acquiring an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 270.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 280,564 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,013,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

