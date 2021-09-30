Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 8,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

