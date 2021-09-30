Sriram Sathyanarayanan Sells 1,300 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $26,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sriram Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.