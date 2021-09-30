Sriram Sathyanarayanan Sells 1,300 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $26,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sriram Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00.
Shares of CDAK stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
