Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €69.17 ($81.37).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €59.70 ($70.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €47.02 ($55.32) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.