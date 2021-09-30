Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

SBUX stock opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

