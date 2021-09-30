Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 39,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,600. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

