State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.