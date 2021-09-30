State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at $77,946,133.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,497,649. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

