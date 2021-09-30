State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

