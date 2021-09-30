State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $452,000 Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,896 shares of company stock worth $2,819,924. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

