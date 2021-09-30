State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $460,000 Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CarParts.com by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.72 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $820.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $92,854.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

