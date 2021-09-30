State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 245 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 391.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

