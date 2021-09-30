State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,724 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $88,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $90,177,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.