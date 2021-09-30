State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $110.66 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54,889 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $110,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $244.54 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.84 and a 200-day moving average of $234.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

