State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 47,701 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $97,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,227,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,450,000 after purchasing an additional 71,546 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow stock opened at $623.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $619.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

