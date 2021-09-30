State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $78,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of GM opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

