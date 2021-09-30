State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 197,321 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,321 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $105,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 92.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 258,184.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 681,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792,448 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

NYSE BNS opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

