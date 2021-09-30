Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.45. 20,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,962. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

