Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

