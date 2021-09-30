Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,756 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after buying an additional 218,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.