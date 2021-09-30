Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,719 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 710,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 580,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $3,516,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.