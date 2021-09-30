Stephens Inc. AR Buys 7,856 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.