Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

C stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

