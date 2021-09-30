Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,914 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 394,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 512,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

