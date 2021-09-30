StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell Sells 7,865 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $342,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

