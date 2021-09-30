StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell Sells 9,290 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STEP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 124,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

