STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Increased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.10% of STERIS worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,132. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

