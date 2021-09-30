STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $43.34 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.