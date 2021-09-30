Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,220 put options on the company. This is an increase of 448% compared to the average volume of 1,499 put options.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $733.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $770.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $708.73. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

