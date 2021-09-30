Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $27.06

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $26.00. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

