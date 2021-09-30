Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $124.16 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.