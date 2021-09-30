Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.56 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.