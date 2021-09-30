Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $42,000 in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBSM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,849,000.

BATS:PBSM opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

