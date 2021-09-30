Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $47,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in Edison International by 84.4% during the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

